Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Trimmed By $471,195 Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake; Van Eck Associates Decreased American International Group (AIG) Holding By $3.13 Million

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased American International Group Inc (AIG) stake by 83.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 72,696 shares as American International Group Inc (AIG)’s stock rose 19.46%. The Van Eck Associates Corp holds 14,866 shares with $640,000 value, down from 87,562 last quarter. American International Group Inc now has $45.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.47. About 1.35 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/05/2018 – BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS SOLD HIS LARGE STAKE IN AIG – FORBES, CITING; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls; 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Communications, General Insurance; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) stake by 45.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 4,245 shares as United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 5,002 shares with $559,000 value, down from 9,247 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc. now has $100.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.16% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $116.6. About 1.41 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel has $13500 highest and $114 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 5.70% above currents $116.6 stock price. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Berenberg. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased Alphabet Inc. Class A stake by 290 shares to 29,703 valued at $34.96M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG) stake by 103,555 shares and now owns 139,411 shares. Hca Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 347,832 were reported by Personal Capital Advisors Corp. Trust Investment Advisors accumulated 7,560 shares or 1% of the stock. 10,350 are held by Rampart Invest Mgmt Limited Com. Hightower Limited Liability Co stated it has 860,455 shares. Coatue Management Lc reported 0.01% stake. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia reported 143,168 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Captrust Advsrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 9,332 shares. Aspiriant Ltd owns 2,113 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Montana-based Davidson Invest Advisors has invested 1.44% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Nexus Management has invested 0.11% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 584,944 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 5,100 shares. Fayez Sarofim Commerce invested in 4,354 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd reported 4.17 million shares stake.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 14.15 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 217 are held by Gradient Invs Lc. Connable Office accumulated 64,759 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co accumulated 93,000 shares. Clough Prns Lp invested in 0.65% or 172,500 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership reported 1.25% stake. Colony Group Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 58,444 shares. 20,260 were accumulated by High Pointe Cap Mngmt Ltd Company. Boston Ptnrs invested in 17.95 million shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The owns 931,277 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 241,395 shares. Bokf Na invested in 6,670 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 2.39 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One owns 0.1% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 419,728 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $51,710 was made by Vaughan Therese M on Tuesday, May 21.