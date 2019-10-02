Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Trimmed American Tower (AMT) Position by $620,772; Valuation Rose; Graham Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.18 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.55. About 11.23M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Ghana to name four lead advisors for $2.5 bln Eurobond sale; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – AT QTR-END BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL OF $184 BILLION AND RATIO OF 11.8%; 02/05/2018 – Cable ONE to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 15/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CO-PRESIDENT DANIEL PINTO COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 20/04/2018 – U.S. banks push mortgage apps as home lending slows

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in American Tower Corporation (AMT) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 3,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 20,020 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09M, down from 23,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in American Tower Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $220.89. About 1.52 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "American Tower adds Lockheed's Tanner to board – Seeking Alpha" on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "VNQ Is Crushing It – Let's Take A Closer Look – Seeking Alpha" published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "American Tower goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha" on September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 16,805 shares to 31,592 shares, valued at $14.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.