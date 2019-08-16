Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Stake in V. F. Corp. (VFC) Has Raised by $358,620; Chevron New (CVX) Stake Has Raised by American Investment Services Inc

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 6,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 129,745 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, up from 123,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $115.85. About 3.34 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in V. F. Corp. (VFC) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 4,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 126,951 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03M, up from 122,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in V. F. Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $78.87. About 631,992 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 07/05/2018 – Vans Announces Five Finalists for 2018 Custom Culture Competition; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

