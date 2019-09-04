Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Cut as Share Price Declined; Contrarian Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by $307,881

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 43,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 72,208 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 116,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.94. About 362,752 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 6,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 57,172 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 63,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $128.45. About 3.30 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 562 shares to 13,998 shares, valued at $24.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc. by 2,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 0.24% or 275,200 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advsrs Inc owns 0.34% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 59,721 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership invested in 16,610 shares. Conestoga Advisors Limited reported 3,781 shares. Renaissance Technology reported 1.77 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Kames Public Limited Liability Company reported 717,716 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 426 shares in its portfolio. Aristotle Management Ltd Company owns 43,933 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Notis holds 3.75% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 55,593 shares. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Ltd Company owns 28,986 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 56,487 were accumulated by Reliance Tru Of Delaware. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Tx reported 15,657 shares. Laffer Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,605 shares. Holderness Com has invested 1.79% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Matrix Asset Advsr holds 1.14% or 47,840 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.06 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 600,000 shares to 6.75 million shares, valued at $96.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 2.55M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.69M for 10.29 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.