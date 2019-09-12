Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Stake in Gallagher (Arthur J.) & Co. (AJG) Decreased by $329,904 as Shares Rose; Pointstate Capital LP Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) Has Lifted by $27.37 Million as Valuation Rose

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Gallagher (Arthur J.) & Co. (AJG) by 57.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 3,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 2,771 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $243,000, down from 6,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Gallagher (Arthur J.) & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $87.95. About 876,169 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/04/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS INTEGRITY TRANSPORTATION INSURANCE; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO GALLAGHER; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY PARTNERS- ONE OF ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL PRONTO HOLDCO LLC TO RISK PLACEMENT SERVICES INC; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER SIGNS PACT TO BUY PRONTO INSURANCE; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Rev $1.2B; 12/04/2018 – Insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher to sponsor rugby in UK; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Deal; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services (NW) Ltd; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF AKRON, OHIO-BASED A.J. AMER AGENCY, INC

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 32.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 161,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 654,162 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.63 million, up from 492,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $167.3. About 2.59M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $4.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 263,483 shares to 156,050 shares, valued at $41.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 83,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,900 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Transamerica Fincl Advsr reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Private Tru Co Na, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,273 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc reported 13,750 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Carroll Financial Associates, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,771 shares. World Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.45% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Com Of Vermont holds 80,475 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Psagot House Ltd invested in 3,442 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd owns 6,500 shares. Goelzer Inv, Indiana-based fund reported 4,581 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 16,903 shares. California-based Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has invested 0.09% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Victory Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 230,118 shares. Miller Howard Invs reported 19,464 shares. Windsor Capital Management Limited Company accumulated 0.11% or 1,364 shares. Brookmont Cap Mgmt invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory LP reported 537 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hourglass holds 0.17% or 6,850 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 51,480 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings has 160,396 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt has 1.7% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Everence Management Incorporated accumulated 4,367 shares. Bancorp Of America De accumulated 1.86M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 648,507 shares. Art Advisors Lc accumulated 0.02% or 4,000 shares. 1,675 were accumulated by Bessemer Limited Liability Company. Ancora Ltd Liability Company owns 17,790 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Com holds 24,552 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Washington Cap Mngmt owns 5,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.02% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) or 79,964 shares.

