Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Stake in Celgene (CELG) Has Trimmed as Shares Declined; Verity Asset Management Trimmed Its Southern Co (SO) Stake by $626,065 as Market Value Rose

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 11,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 38,679 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 50,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $61.73. About 3.95M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR IN GA. DROPS TO 0% FROM 48%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power to Sell 33% Interest in Solar Portfolio to Global Atlantic Fincl Group for $1.175 Billion; 11/04/2018 – Alabama Power Dividends Declared; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 92c; 09/04/2018 – Southern Nears Sale of One-Third Stake in Its Solar Portfolio; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co. Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q REV. $6.37B, EST. $5.87B; 05/04/2018 – Georgia Power celebrates Earth Month this April; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Southern Co nears sale of one-third stake in its solar portfolio – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS UTILITY SALE REDUCES EQUITY RAISE RISK

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 94.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 43,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2,620 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242,000, down from 46,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $98.56. About 2.58M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to the Abrupt Departure of Celgene’s President; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 05/04/2018 – Long-Term Celgene (CELG) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Celgene Corporation; Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 25/05/2018 – #2 After some stinging setbacks, a top analyst questions the high failure rate for Celgene’s drug pipeline; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Co stated it has 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Maryland-based Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc has invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 122,937 shares. 54,088 were accumulated by First National Trust Com. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 6,651 shares. Strategic Wealth Group Ltd Company has invested 0.17% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hbk Investments Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Lakeview Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.02% or 31,669 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 5.11 million shares. Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 2.32% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Schroder, Maine-based fund reported 512,198 shares. Atwood And Palmer reported 0% stake. 1St Source State Bank has 3,758 shares. 57,010 were accumulated by Bokf Na. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 70,686 shares or 1.53% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 14.03 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.55 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Personal Capital Advisors Corp has 4,336 shares. Moors Cabot reported 17,560 shares. Tompkins reported 904 shares. Moreover, Riverpark Advsr Lc has 1.55% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0.19% or 54.12 million shares in its portfolio. Parametric Ltd Liability Co owns 2.24M shares. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 43,948 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Limited holds 0.5% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 23,134 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Com holds 429,376 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,220 shares. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.00 million shares. Schroder Mngmt Grp Inc Incorporated owns 10,034 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Co holds 0.01% or 10,058 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl owns 566,336 shares. Jag Ltd Com invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

