Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Raised Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $572,622; Market Value Declined; Endurance Wealth Management Raised Its Holding in Ecolab Com (ECL) by $547,660 as Stock Rose

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 10,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 151,428 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.65 million, up from 141,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $59.69. About 4.39 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 2,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 23,540 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.65M, up from 20,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $194.98. About 579,185 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beck Mack Oliver Limited has invested 0.75% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ci Investments owns 6.76M shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Lathrop Invest Management holds 4,839 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Telos Cap Mgmt Inc holds 70,785 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. West Chester Advsrs holds 1.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 15,609 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd owns 150,880 shares. Moreover, Beutel Goodman & has 2.33% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.04% or 2,529 shares. The Maryland-based Park Circle Co has invested 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Co holds 9,795 shares. Profit Investment Management reported 23,663 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 34,280 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Company holds 0.65% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 235,765 shares. Mraz Amerine & Assocs owns 0.09% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,352 shares. Polaris Capital Ltd Company has 1.88% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 779,204 shares.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6,106 shares to 10,244 shares, valued at $537,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 25,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,950 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like Ecolab Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ECL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $635.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 50,641 shares to 26,087 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,290 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).