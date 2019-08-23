Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Raised Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake; Verisign (VRSN) SI Increased By 10.47%

Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) had an increase of 10.47% in short interest. VRSN’s SI was 1.49 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.47% from 1.34 million shares previously. With 584,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN)’s short sellers to cover VRSN’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.99% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $201.12. About 245,281 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased Pfizer Inc. (PFE) stake by 5.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co acquired 8,670 shares as Pfizer Inc. (PFE)'s stock declined 4.73%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 170,995 shares with $7.26 million value, up from 162,325 last quarter. Pfizer Inc. now has $190.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.51. About 15.59 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500.

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.81 billion. The firm offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, as well as the back-end systems for .gov, .jobs, .edu, and other domain names. It has a 38.58 P/E ratio. The Company’s registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stake by 5,924 shares to 8,881 valued at $562,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) stake by 9,443 shares and now owns 161,935 shares. Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE) was reduced too.