Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Position in Chevron Corp. (CVX) Has Raised as Shares Rose; Cim Has Lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Position by $3.63 Million

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 203.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 28,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 41,998 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23M, up from 13,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.42 million shares traded or 90.50% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 23.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 4,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 16,213 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88 million, down from 21,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $834.66. About 524,854 shares traded or 13.55% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 24/04/2018 – Chipotle: Can a New Ad Campaign Boost Sales? — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle is having its second-best trading day ever as new CEO hints at changes ahead; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Net $59.4M; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – BOARD HAS APPROVED INVESTMENT OF UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $100 MLN, EXCLUSIVE OF COMMISSIONS; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: 1Q Restaurant Level Operating Margin Increased to 19.5% From 17.7%; 07/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $395 FROM $350; 15/03/2018 – CMG Announces Launch of International Virtual IT and Business Conference; 30/04/2018 – Burritos On Board: Chipotle Is Now Available For DoorDash Delivery; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer Crumpacker is resigning; 25/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, T, CMG & more

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77M for 66.67 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

