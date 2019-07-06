Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Position in Apple (AAPL) Lowered by $3.17 Million; Worthington Inds. (WOR) Holder Oberweis Asset Management Has Decreased Position

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 16,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,950 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.22 million, down from 212,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $931.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – Esri Releases Survey123 for ArcGlS with New Spike Integration; 28/03/2018 – The new iPad supports the Apple Pencil and updated Pages, Numbers and Keynote apps; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 25/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539 million in Samsung patent retrial; 23/04/2018 – Apple Hires Samsung Executive to Lead South Korea Business; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 14/03/2018 – French finance minister accuses Google and Apple of `abusive practices’; 19/04/2018 – Apple Jitters Mount Amid Concerns of Waning Smartphone Demand; 11/05/2018 – Have those floppy disks ready! This connoisseur has the world’s largest collection of rare Apple computers; 26/04/2018 – Vox Mobile Launches All-Inclusive Managed Service for Apple Devices

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Worthington Inds. Inc. (WOR) by 51.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,840 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $330,000, down from 18,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Worthington Inds. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.1. About 156,706 shares traded. Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) has declined 16.80% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WOR News: 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181285: John P. McConnell; Worthington Industries, Inc; 28/03/2018 – Worthington Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Officer Welch Gifts 600 Of Worthington Industries Inc; 16/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES – NET EARNINGS IN QTR INCLUDE TAX BENEFIT OF $0.66/SHARE RESULTING FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Worthington Industries May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up; 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q EPS $1.27; 23/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Introduces Two New CNG Fuel System Products for Medium and Heavy Duty Truck Markets; 22/04/2018 – DJ Worthington Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WOR)

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 4,940 shares to 78,744 shares, valued at $8.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.67 billion for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Levin Capital Strategies LP owns 89,036 shares or 1.9% of their US portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 2.88M shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust accumulated 0.79% or 77,471 shares. Sterling Strategies Ltd Liability holds 3.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 3,067 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas holds 2.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 186,103 shares. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pettyjohn Wood And White holds 2.32% or 37,566 shares in its portfolio. Coldstream Management Inc holds 81,770 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Timber Creek Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 2.15% or 16,783 shares. Barometer Capital Mngmt Inc has 27,600 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based New England Invest And Retirement Gru Inc has invested 1.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nadler Fincl Gp Inc reported 46,745 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd invested in 0.31% or 2,638 shares. Moreover, Sonata Gp Incorporated has 2.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dmc Global Inc. by 10,169 shares to 215,227 shares, valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Signal Corp. (NYSE:FSS) by 58,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Caredx Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA).