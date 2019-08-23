Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Lowered Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Holding By $554,004; 1 Analysts Covering Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) stake by 53.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 8,394 shares as Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 7,251 shares with $480,000 value, down from 15,645 last quarter. Occidental Petroleum Corp. now has $37.83B valuation. The stock decreased 4.63% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 9.23 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Thor Industries Inc has $85 highest and $65 lowest target. $75’s average target is 73.93% above currents $43.12 stock price. Thor Industries Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. See Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) latest ratings:

Thor Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.38 billion. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles divisions. It has a 17.78 P/E ratio. The firm offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity. $202,880 worth of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was bought by ZIEMER JAMES L on Monday, July 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold Thor Industries, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com reported 6,185 shares stake. Renaissance Tech Llc holds 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 167,300 shares. Atria Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 110,724 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel has 58,904 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 0.04% or 2,795 shares. Sit Investment holds 0.03% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 15,075 shares. 3,744 were reported by Paloma Partners Management Co. Parsec Fin Incorporated holds 0.02% or 5,625 shares in its portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership reported 0.08% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Arizona State Retirement System holds 37,562 shares. Country Trust National Bank invested in 0% or 200 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 580,735 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Among 7 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4800 lowest target. $59.57’s average target is 39.74% above currents $42.63 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 19. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5200 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $5000 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Monday, April 22.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 was made by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 was made by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Brown Oscar K. On Tuesday, June 11 Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. Shares for $222,850 were bought by Dillon Kenneth.