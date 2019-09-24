Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Lowered Its Eog Resources (EOG) Stake; Investment Gladstone (GAIN) Sentiment Is 0.69

Investment Corporation Gladstone (GAIN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.89, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 20 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 29 sold and decreased their equity positions in Investment Corporation Gladstone. The institutional investors in our database reported: 3.30 million shares, up from 3.05 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Investment Corporation Gladstone in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 15 Increased: 13 New Position: 7.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) stake by 9.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 15,625 shares as Eog Resources Inc. (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 146,310 shares with $13.63M value, down from 161,935 last quarter. Eog Resources Inc. now has $46.53B valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.13. About 2.94M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS

Analysts await Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.1 per share. GAIN’s profit will be $6.56 million for 15.58 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Gladstone Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability firm interests, and warrants or options. The company has market cap of $408.97 million. The fund does not invest in start-ups. It has a 7.39 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Gladstone Investment Corporation for 158,875 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Llc owns 40,900 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.06% invested in the company for 311,256 shares. The Virginia-based Davenport & Co Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd., a Ohio-based fund reported 32,932 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Psagot House Ltd has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Amarillo Fincl Bank holds 0.3% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 8,064 shares. Moreover, Pettyjohn Wood White Inc has 0.23% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Kames Cap Public Ltd Com invested in 746,569 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd has 235,090 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 1.35M shares. White Pine Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.27% or 7,754 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Invest Mgmt reported 72,576 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs reported 1.46M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company has 0.15% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 90,833 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 8,079 shares. The New York-based Miller Howard Investments Inc Ny has invested 0.1% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Synovus Financial Corporation stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Intact Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 3,200 shares. Glynn Mngmt Limited owns 10,140 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. EOG Resources has $11600 highest and $9300 lowest target. $101.43’s average target is 26.58% above currents $80.13 stock price. EOG Resources had 16 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Monday, September 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, August 13. Oppenheimer maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Thursday, August 22. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $10200 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 29 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of EOG in report on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased Ishares Msci Eafe Esg Select E stake by 86,202 shares to 134,967 valued at $8.68 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) stake by 3,867 shares and now owns 47,553 shares. Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) was raised too.