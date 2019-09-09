Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Lifted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $2.49 Million; Penn Capital Management Co Lowered Holding in Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC) by $1.23 Million

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 72,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The hedge fund held 622,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.09 million, down from 695,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 1.69 million shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 03/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 Per Share; 04/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND OF SAUDI ARABIA – DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT ENTERTAINMENT, AMC EXPECT TO OPEN 30-40 CINEMAS IN ABOUT 15 SAUDI CITIES OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y; 29/03/2018 – AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 04/04/2018 – AMC CEO SPEAKS ON CALL AFTER LICENSED TO OPEN IN SAUDI ARABIA; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s IDFC in talks to sell AMC, broking units – Economic Times; 04/04/2018 – AMC Entertainment In Pact for AMC Cinemas in Saudi Arabia; 04/04/2018 – AMC Entertainment To Open First Theater in Riyadh on April 18; 08/03/2018 – Malachite Management Achieves AMC Institute Accreditation

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 42.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 42,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 141,382 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, up from 99,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.92M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Lessons Learned From Verizonâ€™s Exit of Tumblr – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 5,921 shares or 0% of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability Company holds 47,658 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Vision Cap Incorporated reported 91,299 shares stake. Geode Capital Management Limited owns 57.72 million shares. Commercial Bank accumulated 2.65% or 141,782 shares. Architects holds 0.82% or 7,970 shares. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt has 81,138 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 208,937 shares. Northeast Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 27,819 shares. Georgia-based Thomasville Bankshares has invested 1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Washington Cap Mngmt has invested 2.21% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Farmers Merchants Invests invested 1.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Burney stated it has 1.65% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moneta Grp Invest Ltd Com reported 0.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wedgewood Pa holds 26,928 shares or 2.47% of its portfolio.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE) by 6,054 shares to 4,441 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 9,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,718 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AMC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 3.61M shares. Moreover, Aqr Cap Ltd Co has 0% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 118,428 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp has invested 0.06% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). State Street invested in 1.04M shares. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp has 0.23% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Cim Inv Mangement holds 32,532 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 1.32M shares. Hanson & Doremus has invested 0.18% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora holds 800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hussman Strategic holds 75,000 shares. Strs Ohio holds 51,700 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability reported 195,427 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Moreover, Ameritas Partners Incorporated has 0% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 15,166 shares to 116,993 shares, valued at $6.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) by 114,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Modine Mfg Co (NYSE:MOD).

Analysts await AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, up 59.46% or $0.44 from last year’s $-0.74 per share. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -276.47% negative EPS growth.