Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Lifted Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding By $1.10 Million; Unifi (UFI) Has 1.12 Sentiment

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) stake by 11.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co acquired 20,284 shares as Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 191,674 shares with $10.49M value, up from 171,390 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. now has $212.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say

Unifi Inc (UFI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.51, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 47 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 42 reduced and sold their stock positions in Unifi Inc. The funds in our database reported: 14.73 million shares, down from 14.76 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Unifi Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 32 Increased: 34 New Position: 13.

Impala Asset Management Llc holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. for 1.58 million shares. Wellington Shields & Co. Llc owns 33,000 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Valueact Holdings L.P. has 0.25% invested in the company for 1.30 million shares. The New York-based Pinnacle Associates Ltd has invested 0.18% in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.52 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity.

Analysts await Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.1 per share. UFI’s profit will be $3.14M for 35.10 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Unifi, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 240.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Unifi Inc (UFI) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Unifi announces another executive departure â€“ the fourth since December – Triad Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Triad textile company names new executive VP and CFO – Triad Business Journal” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Unifi Appoints Craig A. Creaturo as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid Unifi’s (NYSE:UFI) 37% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company has market cap of $441.35 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Polyester, Nylon, and International. It has a 183.62 P/E ratio. The Polyester segment makes and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador.

The stock increased 3.96% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $23.87. About 118,731 shares traded or 33.84% up from the average. Unifi, Inc. (UFI) has declined 37.88% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.88% the S&P500. Some Historical UFI News: 16/04/2018 – UNIFI 3Q PRELIM LOSS/SHR 2C TO EPS 2C; 25/04/2018 – Unifi Cash and Cash Equivalents $40.6M at March 25, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s affirms Telekom Malaysia Berhad’s A3 ratings; lowers BCA to baa1; 11/05/2018 – Unifi Receives Prestigious UNC Sustainability Award; 18/05/2018 – ValueAct’s Spring Fund Takes an Interest in Unifi — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – INTENDS TO TRANSITION DYED YARN BUSINESS FROM NATIONAL SPINNING’S FACILITY IN BURLINGTON, N.C., TO UNIFI’S DYE HOUSE IN REIDSVILLE, N.C; 12/04/2018 – Unifi Expects Its Reidsville Dye House to Operate on a Seven-Day Schedule; 16/04/2018 – UNIFI – FOR FISCAL 2018, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ITS NET SALES PERFORMANCE WILL BE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Unifi Net Debt $85.8M at March 25, 2018; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 10.53% above currents $50.03 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 15 with “Overweight”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 15. Nomura maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “More Instant Income With Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco (CSCO) to Take Over CloudCherry, Expand Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technical Pressures Weigh on Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Cisco Stock for the Bargain, Stick With it for the Stability – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Stock Isnâ€™t a Growth Stock Anymore â€” And Thatâ€™s OK – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BUSH WESLEY G, worth $557,404 on Friday, June 7.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased Gallagher (Arthur J.) & Co. (NYSE:AJG) stake by 3,792 shares to 2,771 valued at $243,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) stake by 155,956 shares and now owns 53,617 shares. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First National Bank Sioux Falls has invested 0.86% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Strategic Ltd reported 1.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.36% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 608,630 shares. Griffin Asset Management reported 2,439 shares stake. Financial Counselors Incorporated holds 0.89% or 400,013 shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Limited Partnership holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 200,027 shares. Miller Howard Invests Incorporated New York reported 2.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bragg Advsrs owns 246,058 shares. London Co Of Virginia stated it has 6.52 million shares. Moreover, Eastern Bank has 0.39% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 111,424 shares. First Amer Bank accumulated 194,614 shares. 322,611 are owned by Quantbot L P. Davenport Limited Co stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cognios Capital Limited Com invested 1.97% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fdx Incorporated reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).