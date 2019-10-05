Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Lifted By $748,748 Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position; CF Industries Holdings Has 0.71 Sentiment

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased Darden Restaurants (DRI) stake by 16.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co acquired 6,188 shares as Darden Restaurants (DRI)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 42,908 shares with $5.22M value, up from 36,720 last quarter. Darden Restaurants now has $14.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $116.42. About 1.32M shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 149 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 211 reduced and sold positions in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 194.15 million shares, down from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding CF Industries Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 169 Increased: 95 New Position: 54.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.55 billion. The firm operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate divisions. It has a 24.64 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

Glendon Capital Management Lp holds 32.07% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for 2.93 million shares. Horseman Capital Management Ltd owns 377,500 shares or 11.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. has 4.03% invested in the company for 939,191 shares. The Pennsylvania-based S&T Bank Pa has invested 3.06% in the stock. Eminence Capital Lp, a New York-based fund reported 4.51 million shares.

The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 2.11M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) has risen 12.76% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $60.53 million for 43.55 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for October – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Boston Beer, Carvana, HD Supply, Marathon Petroleum, Square, Trade Desk, Whirlpool and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montgomery Investment, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Sigma Planning reported 2,273 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc owns 18,549 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.01% or 21,300 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt owns 42,908 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd stated it has 28,341 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs Inc stated it has 14,612 shares. Of Vermont holds 0% or 484 shares. Asset Mgmt Grp Inc stated it has 2,490 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The has 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.03% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Glenmede Company Na has invested 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech reported 132,020 shares. Comm Fincl Bank stated it has 41,508 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Darden Restaurants has $14600 highest and $11700 lowest target. $128.83’s average target is 10.66% above currents $116.42 stock price. Darden Restaurants had 20 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. Maxim Group maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rating on Friday, June 21. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $126 target. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 24 by Citigroup. Piper Jaffray maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rating on Friday, September 20. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $12800 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. As per Friday, September 20, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Darden Restaurants Earnings: DRI Stock Plummets on Sales Miss – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Four Things to Watch When Darden Reports Earnings – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Darden Restaurants Earnings: What to Watch – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) stake by 6,874 shares to 139,907 valued at $19.54 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) stake by 6,106 shares and now owns 10,244 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.