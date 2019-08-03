Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Increases Holding in Analog Devices (ADI); Regal Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake by $614,614 as Stock Value Rose

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 1660.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 552,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 585,386 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.62M, up from 33,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $112.68. About 2.40M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 20.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,754 shares as the company's stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 39,518 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, up from 32,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $102.33. About 3.23M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE) by 96,331 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $13,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (Call) (NYSE:XOM) by 40,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (Call) (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,822 shares to 7,205 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 1,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,766 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.