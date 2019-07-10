Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Increased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shareholder Altrinsic Global Advisors Lifted Its Stake by $8.60 Million as Share Price Declined

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 477,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.30 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.51M, up from 5.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.55. About 5.74 million shares traded or 36.91% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for Liberty cable assets in Europe; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 12/04/2018 – INDIA DOT ASKS VODAFONE, IDEA TO CLEAR DUES BEFORE MERGER: ET; 02/04/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: ATC completes Vodafone India’s tower acquisition deal; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Balesh Sharma To Be CEO of Merged Vodafone India Co; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPRESENTS A STEP CHANGE IN EUROPE’S TRANSITION TO A GIGABIT SOCIETY AND A TRANSFORMATIVE COMBINATION FOR VODAFONE THAT WILL GENERATE SIGNIFICANT VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 42.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 42,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,382 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, up from 99,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 14.78M shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9,216 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $93.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 36,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,643 shares, and cut its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE) by 6,054 shares to 4,441 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,183 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park National Corp Oh owns 1.89% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 569,545 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Martin & Incorporated Tn holds 0.57% or 32,149 shares. Orca Investment Management Limited Liability Co holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 29,254 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 1.35M shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Com reported 0.6% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Edgar Lomax Com Va holds 3.86% or 953,061 shares in its portfolio. Montecito Comml Bank holds 57,554 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 14.53 million shares. Bahl Gaynor, Ohio-based fund reported 78,262 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 201,786 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Smithfield Commerce invested in 0.23% or 35,734 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 541,900 shares. Finance Advisers Limited accumulated 1.10 million shares. Northern Trust Corp reported 52.92 million shares.

