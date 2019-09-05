Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Holds Stake in Texas Instruments (TXN); Salem Investment Counselors Lowered Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) by $585,394

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 6,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 43,736 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, up from 36,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $124.59. About 3.86M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 20,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.84M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 40.82M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Bank of America Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Bank of America’s two charts that show the bond bloodbath is ending (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING; 09/05/2018 – LifePoint Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – MiMedx To Participate In The Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference On May 16, 2018; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, BofA Leads; 05/04/2018 – Banks facing losses on American Greetings buyout debt; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “With These Headwinds, Itâ€™s Long Past Time to Bail on BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Our Take On Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.11 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,560 were reported by Beach Invest Mgmt Llc. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd has invested 0.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 827,898 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd invested in 0.1% or 29,697 shares. Logan Management has 10,831 shares. Moreover, Signature Estate And Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Whalerock Point Ptnrs Lc has invested 2.52% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fincl Advisory Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Brown Advisory Inc reported 5.44 million shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru accumulated 54,000 shares or 1.99% of the stock. Salzhauer Michael invested in 18.63% or 1.38 million shares. West Virginia-based Wesbanco Comml Bank has invested 0.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Howland Capital Mgmt holds 0.03% or 13,190 shares. Motco, Texas-based fund reported 7,296 shares. 582,172 are held by Terril Brothers.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,675 shares to 156,726 shares, valued at $14.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 9,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Retail Bank Trust Division has 0.38% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 26,333 shares. Sarasin Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.06% or 517,905 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp has invested 1.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Hightower Tru Serv Lta invested 0.4% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Motco has 0.46% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Duncker Streett And holds 0.04% or 1,830 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group Incorporated Inc reported 478 shares. Moreover, Cordasco Finance has 0.03% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0.16% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2.20M shares. 5,619 are owned by Cim Investment Mangement. Primecap Ca owns 33.36M shares for 2.6% of their portfolio. Acropolis Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 5,595 shares. Grimes & Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). D E Shaw And Co owns 54,419 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium invested 0.1% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 1,506 shares to 62,766 shares, valued at $15.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,556 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF).