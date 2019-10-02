Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Holds Position in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL); Clarkston Capital Partners Lowered General Electric Co (GE) Position as Stock Price Rose

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) by 222.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 16,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 23,467 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, up from 7,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $91.53. About 1.12M shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 256,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 5.08 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.29 million, down from 5.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $8.61. About 68.19 million shares traded or 3.16% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS looks to sell wind portfolio stake; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Reduced Industrial Structural Costs by $805M; 25/04/2018 – BUZZ-General Electric: Shares dropping as Moody’s outlook sours; 02/04/2018 – VERITAS TO BUY GE HEALTHCARE’S VALUE-BASED CARE UNIT FOR $1.05B; 12/04/2018 – Market-beating value investor Bill Nygren is long Facebook, GE; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 31/05/2018 – GE-SHEN CORPORATION BHD – YIN SIEW PENG RESIGNS AS CFO

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Cox L Kevin had bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300. 34,836 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of stock. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $2.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 13,495 shares to 456,781 shares, valued at $23.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 16.56 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Investment Grp Ltd invested 0.12% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Federated Investors Pa accumulated 261,998 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Lc invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Endurance Wealth Management has 0.14% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hbk Invs LP reported 24,670 shares. Condor Cap Mgmt holds 0.06% or 33,925 shares. Ledyard Bancorporation reported 69,339 shares. 1.88 million were reported by British Columbia Mgmt. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has 271,895 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Garrison Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.21% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 38,423 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a West Virginia-based fund reported 101,256 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt reported 1.10 million shares. Utd Asset Strategies Inc invested in 0.04% or 18,314 shares. Continental Ltd Company reported 2.73% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Raymond James has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 47,933 shares to 374,872 shares, valued at $15.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 29,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,270 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Index (IJR).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $13,665 activity.

