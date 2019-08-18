Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Holds Holding in Analog Devices (ADI); Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Lowered Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holding by $1.59 Million; Share Value Rose

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 1660.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 552,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 585,386 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.62 million, up from 33,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 2.83 million shares traded or 13.32% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 17,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 240,808 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61 million, down from 257,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $97.78. About 1.47M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 17/04/2018 – MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management names head of pension solutions; 14/03/2018 – Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 08/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Risk & Insurance Services Revenue $2.3B; 23/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska lnstitutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mgmt Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 17,492 shares. Cleararc Capital invested in 0.18% or 8,939 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated accumulated 3,889 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0.03% or 4,476 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Corporation holds 129,680 shares. Amer Gp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 159,475 shares. Cambridge Tru Com owns 1,909 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 21,433 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Johnson Fincl has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Old Dominion Cap Management reported 0.41% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.09% or 70,723 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Connor Clark Lunn Ltd reported 15,225 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 11,384 shares to 227,935 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,922 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $14.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 76,525 shares to 2.36M shares, valued at $414.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.88 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in South State Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:SSB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark stated it has 0.32% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Asset has 0.07% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Dubuque Commercial Bank And Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Magnetar Financial Ltd Llc has 5,725 shares. Primecap Commerce Ca has 8.93M shares. Shell Asset Mngmt invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Prudential Inc has invested 0.07% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 139,237 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 704,980 shares. Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd Llc invested in 0.09% or 11,760 shares. Dodge & Cox reported 2,860 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited owns 618,535 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Company reported 0.04% stake. Manufacturers Life Communications The reported 1.49 million shares. Moreover, Charter Tru Company has 0.22% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 19,700 shares.