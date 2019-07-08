Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Holding In Texas Instruments (TXN) Was Has Boosted; As Cummins (CMI) Valuation Rose, Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Has Boosted Position

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 78,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, up from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $168.51. About 534,909 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 6,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,736 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, up from 36,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $114.76. About 1.55M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Captrust Fincl Advsr invested in 0.02% or 2,780 shares. Swiss Retail Bank reported 0.09% stake. Cap Research stated it has 38 shares. Kessler Invest Gru Limited Liability Company owns 20,854 shares for 3.29% of their portfolio. Provise Management Grp Limited invested in 0.03% or 1,400 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 424,339 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 0.03% or 1,785 shares. 112,414 were reported by Kbc Gru Nv. Trexquant Inv Lp holds 0.29% or 25,983 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Inc has invested 0.28% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Greenleaf accumulated 1,732 shares. Adirondack Co invested in 1,092 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Allstate Corp holds 0.04% or 8,505 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invests Limited Liability owns 72 shares.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49 million and $910.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 160,405 shares to 232,704 shares, valued at $10.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $769,399 activity. HERMAN ALEXIS M sold 423 shares worth $63,499. Embree Tracy A also sold $30,900 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks (NYSE:STI) by 7,497 shares to 96,632 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,556 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Mkts, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 67,819 shares. First Eagle Inv Management Lc has invested 1.12% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Horizon Investments Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Finemark Bankshares And Trust accumulated 77,260 shares. Comm Retail Bank has 468,198 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Shufro Rose And Ltd holds 2.07% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 194,687 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Hanson & Doremus Mgmt reported 500 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1% or 1.49M shares. Regent Mngmt Llc owns 12,050 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. First Merchants holds 0.09% or 5,003 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Services Inc has invested 0.08% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Whittier Tru Comm Of Nevada Inc invested in 0.14% or 18,192 shares. Moreover, Cls Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 51 shares. Holderness Investments owns 9,168 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. Van Haren Julie also sold $1.60M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. $743,400 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Flessner Kyle M sold $936,455. ANDERSKOUV NIELS also sold $2.34M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. Kozanian Hagop H had sold 9,061 shares worth $929,627. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Barker Ellen sold $145,203.