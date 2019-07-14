Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Holding In Amgen (AMGN) Was Boosted; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Washington Trust Bank Decreased Stake

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 2,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,373 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 50,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $174.93. About 4.49 million shares traded or 51.37% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70; 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business; 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – APPROVAL OF PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IS BASED ON DATA FROM A PHASE 3 STUDY; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 173,604 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47M, down from 177,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,251 shares to 1,391 shares, valued at $418,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 5,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: More Fed Fun, but Healthcare Weakness Caps Gains – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IBM Stockâ€™s Purchase of Red Hat Opens to Skeptical Reviews – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Microsoft Earnings: Mark Your Calendar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Stranger Things Push Netflix & Others With 80s Consumerism? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Limited Partnership owns 9.77 million shares or 6.61% of their US portfolio. Perkins Capital Management reported 17,710 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 153,056 shares. 16,589 were accumulated by Madrona Finance Ser Llc. Rhumbline Advisers holds 3.08% or 13.47M shares. Golub Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4.04% or 394,746 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Incorporated owns 28,607 shares. Arbor Invest Advisors Ltd Liability has 9,123 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 19.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). St Johns Investment Management Company Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lakeview Cap Prns has invested 1.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited reported 9.52M shares stake. Hilltop Hldgs Inc holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 55,007 shares. Loudon Inv Mgmt Ltd has 4.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Old Dominion Cap Management Incorporated reported 22,372 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/17/2019: ARRY, VBIV, QURE, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMP, AVGO, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SGMO, PFE, ITCI, PRVL, JNJ, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Reports: Mastercard, Coca-Cola, Amgen & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.