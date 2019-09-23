Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Upped Its Facebook (FB) Position; Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings LTD. Ordinary Share (NCLH) SI Increased By 4.92%

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased Facebook (FB) stake by 152.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co acquired 9,586 shares as Facebook (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 15,891 shares with $3.07M value, up from 6,305 last quarter. Facebook now has $541.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – Facebook is full of could-be CEOs – but no one ever leaves “The stakes are more intense than ever.”; 19/03/2018 – EU’s Justice Chief Vera Jourova: Misuse of Personal Data of Facebook Users ‘Horrifying, if Confirmed’; 06/04/2018 – ITALY ANTITRUST AUTHORITY SAYS IT HAS OPENED A PROBE INTO FACEBOOK’S COLLECTION AND USE OF USER DATA – STATEMENT; 23/03/2018 – Beijing has blocked many U.S. internet companies, like Facebook and Google, so they have very small businesses in the country; 03/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Facebook CEO Says No Plans to Extend All of European Privacy Law Globally; 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Bilibili, Buys More Facebook: 13F (Correct); 27/04/2018 – Facebook Eliminating the Platform Fee on Fundraisers for Personal Causes; 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK AG SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS TO INTRODUCE LEGISLATION TO REQUIRE COMPANIES LIKE FACEBOOK TO PROVIDE NOTIFICATION IF USERS’ PERSONAL INFO IS MISUSED; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Johnson: Bill Johnson Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 26/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica is under fire for harvesting personal data of more than 50 million Facebook customers without their permission

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings LTD. Ordinary Share (NYSE:NCLH) had an increase of 4.92% in short interest. NCLH’s SI was 5.76M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.92% from 5.49M shares previously. With 2.17 million avg volume, 3 days are for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings LTD. Ordinary Share (NYSE:NCLH)’s short sellers to cover NCLH’s short positions. The SI to Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings LTD. Ordinary Share’s float is 2.72%. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.67. About 1.73 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A THREE-YEAR, $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA : SCANSHIP AWARDED AWP RETROFIT CONTRACT BY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 25/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) stake by 1,072 shares to 17,905 valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alphabet Inc. Class A stake by 439 shares and now owns 29,264 shares. Suntrust Banks (NYSE:STI) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 16.96% above currents $189.93 stock price. Facebook had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hayek Kallen has 0.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,050 shares. Monetta Service invested in 2.25% or 17,000 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Llc Dc has 174,822 shares. Buckingham Capital Mngmt reported 36,653 shares. The California-based Cap Investors has invested 3.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Personal Capital Corporation has 0.55% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 39,161 shares stake. Birch Hill Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 11,933 shares. Heritage Wealth has 7,676 shares for 0% of their portfolio. South Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 4.98% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 86,683 shares. Weik Mngmt has invested 0.88% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Andra Ap reported 11,200 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 2.9% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fiera Cap reported 0.02% stake. Evanson Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 454,024 shares or 17.7% of all its holdings.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. THIEL PETER also sold $4.05 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares while 123 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 198.65 million shares or 0.28% more from 198.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Inc has invested 0.04% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Daiwa Gru Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 60,824 shares. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 842,753 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt L P reported 166,318 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc owns 8,000 shares. Georgia-based Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs owns 6,693 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.04% or 275,135 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 22,744 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Norinchukin State Bank The has 0.03% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Com holds 5,063 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 241 shares. 17,371 are owned by Paloma Co. Ci Invests Inc has invested 0.19% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). First Trust Advisors L P holds 317,663 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company has market cap of $11.57 billion. It offers itineraries to approximately 510 destinations worldwide. It has a 11.99 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products through independent travel agents, wholesalers, and tour operators.