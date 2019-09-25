Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Upped Chevron Corp. (CVX) Holding by $3.49 Million; Redwood Investments Boosted Green Dot (GDOT) Holding by $339,168; Stock Declined

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 203.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 28,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 41,998 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23 million, up from 13,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $123.43. About 1.69M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 7,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 308,288 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.08 million, up from 301,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $26.79. About 349,941 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold GDOT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 44.34 million shares or 1.26% more from 43.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 6,077 shares. Natixis Advsr LP reported 33,099 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 3,032 were accumulated by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. 371,675 are held by Toscafund Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. First Mercantile invested in 5,707 shares. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) holds 3,480 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oberweis Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Moreover, Falcon Point Ltd Llc has 0.94% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Ftb Advsrs Incorporated owns 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 51 shares. 726,972 are owned by Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc. Blackrock invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Ls Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 11,985 are held by Atria Invs Lc. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 301,370 shares. G2 Inv Partners Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 75,000 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 79,827 shares to 13,131 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 11,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,598 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.47% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Riverhead Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 136,208 shares. Grimes And Co Inc holds 29,315 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs has invested 0.09% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Stralem And Com stated it has 37,575 shares or 2.54% of all its holdings. Fred Alger holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 12,663 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr has 0.77% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ipswich Invest Mngmt Co has invested 2% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Legal General Gp Public Limited Co holds 11.94M shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. First Retail Bank reported 1.42% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 1.04M shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd has 16,021 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) has invested 0.53% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wealth Architects Lc holds 0.06% or 1,636 shares in its portfolio. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.