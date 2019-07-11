Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Its Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) by $336,897 as Market Value Declined; City Holding Company Has Increased Position in Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) as Stock Declined

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 1,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,633 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90 million, down from 40,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $253.47. About 642,251 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

City Holding Company increased its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) by 1850% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 4,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $782,000, up from 250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Clorox Co Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $154.51. About 847,244 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.63 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Capital Limited Liability Com owns 1,931 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Culbertson A N Inc has 0.41% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 8,814 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Farmers And Merchants has 7,401 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 5,448 shares. Da Davidson Company accumulated 15,923 shares. Bridges Investment Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 1,475 shares. 344 are owned by Tompkins Fincl. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 171 shares. Stevens Cap LP holds 0.54% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 79,232 shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Dorsey Wright & holds 0.07% or 1,782 shares. Tdam Usa owns 5,638 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Johnson Gru has invested 0.06% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated has 552 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Maple Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Jacobs & Co Ca owns 30,689 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Parkside National Bank And Trust has 744 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 959,610 shares. Affinity Invest Limited Liability Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Haverford Fin, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,029 shares. Piedmont Advsrs invested in 6,104 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt reported 5,370 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 600 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Gru Inc owns 963,023 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. The New York-based Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.67% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bourgeon Capital Ltd holds 21,327 shares or 3.12% of its portfolio. Howe Rusling has 4,494 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 8,920 are owned by Ashfield Cap Partners Lc.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $816.87M for 20.57 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

