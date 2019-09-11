Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Its Eog Resources (EOG) Stake by $897,085; Stock Value Declined; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holder Alyeska Investment Group LP Boosted Holding by $498,256 as Stock Price Declined

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 9,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 161,935 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.41 million, down from 171,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $80.45. About 2.14M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 183.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 3,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 5,065 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $771,000, up from 1,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $133.58. About 777,968 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $666.90 million for 16.22 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index F (IJH) by 4,576 shares to 65,654 shares, valued at $12.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 552,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 585,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.04 million shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $73.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 382,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,417 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).