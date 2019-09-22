Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Trimmed American Tower (AMT) Stake by $620,772; As Continental Bldg Prods (CBPX) Shares Declined, Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in American Tower Corporation (AMT) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 3,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 20,020 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09 million, down from 23,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in American Tower Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $225.56. About 2.54 million shares traded or 39.99% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods (CBPX) by 68.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 60,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 27,636 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $734,000, down from 88,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Continental Bldg Prods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.24. About 373,885 shares traded or 57.90% up from the average. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 28,151 shares to 41,998 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV) by 67,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Df Dent Incorporated accumulated 2.27% or 610,126 shares. 50,967 are held by Oppenheimer Co Incorporated. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated invested 0.96% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking has 423,569 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Carderock Capital Mgmt holds 1.64% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 21,275 shares. Lederer Associate Investment Counsel Ca has invested 0.37% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Nelson Roberts Investment has invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Veritable Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,092 shares. Blb&B Advisors Limited Co holds 16,208 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 226,842 shares. Miles Inc holds 0.39% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 2,369 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 363,438 shares. New York-based Paradigm Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd Company has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Selkirk Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 49,150 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.28% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top REIT ETFs to Buy – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Consider This Before Buying Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Apartment REITs to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold CBPX shares while 54 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 33.02 million shares or 4.54% less from 34.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Management Llc owns 471,847 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 0.03% or 655,127 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc owns 48,689 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amer Group Incorporated stated it has 22,130 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 7,767 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0.03% or 471,586 shares. Westwood Grp Inc accumulated 1.14 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 28,014 shares. Vanguard has 4.97 million shares. Metropolitan Life has 0.01% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Brinker Inc stated it has 0.04% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Ameriprise Fincl Inc stated it has 172,524 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Company holds 23,292 shares. Johnson Counsel holds 0.01% or 26,720 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 28.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.5 per share. CBPX’s profit will be $12.49 million for 18.92 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Continental Building Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.28% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Continental Building Products: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” on December 24, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) By 41%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Continental Building Products: Revisit This Before May Earnings Call – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Continental Building Products (CBPX) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Is Continental Building (CBPX) Stock a Suitable Value Pick? – Zacks.com” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $261.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 149,469 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $13.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Papa Johns Intl (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 26,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).