Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Raised Its Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) Stake by $393,861; Umb Bank N A Has Boosted Position in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by $422,832 as Shares Declined

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 10,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 570,250 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.80 million, up from 560,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Comcast Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.88. About 8.05 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast Anticipates Acquisition to Complete Before End 2018; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century Fox; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox: Group to Launch Later This Year; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 02/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal to Livestream Coverage Commemorating 50th Anniversary of MLK’s Assassination and Legacy; 15/03/2018 – C-SPAN to Visit Salem and Portland on March 21-23 in Partnership with Comcast; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 25/04/2018 – Comcast To Establish Sky News Bd, Intends to Commit That for 10 Years

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 8,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 172,604 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, up from 163,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.08. About 2.45 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc has invested 0.33% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.78% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 365,759 were reported by Academy Cap Mgmt Tx. B Riley Wealth Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Provident Inv Mgmt holds 4.87% or 742,085 shares. Parsec Finance Management has invested 0.71% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Midas Mngmt holds 70,000 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. City Holdings accumulated 6,828 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 652,537 shares. 7,196 were accumulated by Wedge Capital L LP Nc. Loews Corporation reported 0.19% stake. 69,750 are owned by Kemper Master Retirement Trust. Arcadia Inv Corp Mi stated it has 186 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 509,756 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas has invested 1.72% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 19,065 shares to 458,436 shares, valued at $15.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 9,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,718 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. The insider Murdock Daniel C. sold $30,036.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 1.08 million shares. Hartford Invest Management holds 205,901 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 21,100 shares. Golub Group Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 33,607 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 16,970 shares. M Holding Secs has invested 0.06% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Northern Tru Corp accumulated 0.24% or 20.32M shares. 172,604 are owned by Umb Retail Bank N A Mo. Westpac Corp invested in 109,382 shares or 0% of the stock. Tompkins Corp has invested 0.13% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 70,023 shares. 59,893 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. 1.39 million are owned by Chevy Chase Tru Holding. Linscomb Williams has invested 0.3% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Missouri-based Cutter Brokerage has invested 0.07% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14,944 shares to 23,072 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,935 shares, and cut its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.