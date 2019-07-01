Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Raised Its Analog Devices (ADI) Stake by $57.97 Million as Stock Value Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Buckhead Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $807,192

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 7,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,784 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, up from 40,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $113.45. About 7.21M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Casts a Wary Eye on `Unhelpful’ Rates/USD Correlation; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – INCREASING LENDING TO CONSTRUCT AND MAINTAIN AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING BY NEARLY 50 PERCENT TO $500 MLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Amoroso Says Trade Rhetoric Is a Headwind for Equities Near-Term (Video); 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 13 (Table); 05/04/2018 – Canadian M&A deals seen rebounding after sluggish first quarter; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN REACHES SETTLEMENT IN ESTATE CASE WITH $8 BLN VERDICT; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – AT QTR-END BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL OF $184 BILLION AND RATIO OF 11.8%

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 1660.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 552,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 585,386 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.62 million, up from 33,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $114.75. About 1.44 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $514,269 activity. Shares for $420,402 were sold by Henderson Gregory N..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 6,470 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 5,729 shares. Cetera Advsrs holds 0.04% or 7,063 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And has 0.11% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Assetmark reported 131 shares or 0% of all its holdings. America First Investment Advsrs Lc owns 777 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors holds 10,161 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. New York-based Carret Asset Management has invested 0.21% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Anchor Advsrs invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 1.80M shares. Clarivest Asset holds 6 shares. Marathon Asset Management Llp owns 727,044 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Financial Serv Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 3,255 shares. Captrust Finance, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,850 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd owns 1,495 shares.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 2,556 shares to 7,957 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,922 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Banks (NYSE:STI).

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, ADI – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices Already Well-Valued For Its Quality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. $518,950 worth of stock was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. Petno Douglas B had sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22 million. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of stock. 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 5,831 shares valued at $599,304 was sold by BACON ASHLEY. The insider Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Management Company has invested 0.7% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Beaumont Prtnrs Limited Liability has 15,101 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt reported 2.14M shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust owns 4.70M shares or 7.7% of their US portfolio. 43,552 are held by E&G Advsr Lp. Bb&T reported 0.41% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Beach Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc owns 6,140 shares or 2.19% of their US portfolio. 10,775 are held by Tributary Mgmt Llc. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2.11 million shares or 3.33% of its portfolio. 55,986 are owned by Highstreet Asset Management. American Bank & Trust holds 1.59% or 49,786 shares in its portfolio. Kcm Advsr Lc has invested 0.96% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund reported 1.44% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cadence Bancorporation Na holds 2.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 56,261 shares.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,757 shares to 25,815 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,400 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in June – The Motley Fool” on June 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How JP Morgan and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bank of America or JPMorgan â€” Which Bank Stock Is No. 1? – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Green Investment Will Police Shipping Development Says JP Morgan – Benzinga” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Plans Dividend Increase and $29.4 Billion Capital Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.