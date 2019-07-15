Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Lowered Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $471,195 as Stock Value Declined; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Trimmed Its Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Stake by $30.21 Million

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) by 45.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 4,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,002 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $559,000, down from 9,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $105.79. About 1.08 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 24/04/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces the Availability of APC Smart-UPS With SmartConnect Intelligent Cloud Management for the UK & Ireland; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Oper Chief, Appoints Nando Cesarone Pres, Intl; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 24/05/2018 – JCDECAUX: JCDECAUX PUTS START-UPS AT HEART OF OFFER AT VIVA; 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices; 15/03/2018 – White House Memo: `There Will Always Be Change,’ Trump Says as More Personnel Shake-Ups Loom; 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg On SBI’s AT1; Publishes FAQ On Indian Hybrids

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 165,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87M, down from 252,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $447.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $172.84. About 12.87M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding; 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92B for 38.24 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $531.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L Brands Inc Lb Us (LTD) by 259,800 shares to 341,300 shares, valued at $9.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 315,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Adr Zto Us.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Accredited Invsts Inc has 1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Il holds 1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 83,475 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Grp holds 0.01% or 3,011 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 69,882 are held by Beacon Fin Grp Incorporated. Bangor Comml Bank has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ally Finance has 0.64% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 30,000 shares. Annex Advisory Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 2,021 shares. Management Va accumulated 32,913 shares. Dumont & Blake Inv Advisors Ltd holds 1,841 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 58,106 shares. The Georgia-based Thomasville National Bank has invested 0.26% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Community Tru Invest holds 6,671 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 shares valued at $1.01M were sold by Peretz Richard N. on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 13.70 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.