Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Lowered Its Position in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by $554,004 as Market Value Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Lifted Its Position by $6.01 Million as Valuation Rose

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 53.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 8,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,251 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $480,000, down from 15,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 8.57M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 3,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 554,678 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $987.74 million, up from 551,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $11.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2009.9. About 2.62 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – Amazon Prime Member Discounts Expand To 121 Additional Whole Foods Markets — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is aware that Alexa is scaring people with seemingly random laughter; 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq-Listed Amazon, Alphabet Won’t Trade Rest of Day at NYSE; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 05/04/2018 – Amazon, FANGs Pose No Threat to Brokers — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is growing its gross profit at a staggering rate; 16/05/2018 – Amazon loses another key executive as it becomes a top target for poaching tech talent; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum’s Buffett Call Has Investors Buzzing – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental’s Big Mistake: Overpaying For Resources In An Age Of Energy Abundance – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental Petroleum declares $0.79 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleum suffers second downgrade in a week – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Makes Superior Proposal to Acquire Anadarko – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.03 million for 11.83 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 105,053 shares to 172,365 shares, valued at $9.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 4,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chem (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman Capital owns 5,933 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Jaffetilchin Inv Prns Ltd Company invested in 3,876 shares. Country Retail Bank holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 29,082 shares. Aqr Ltd Company owns 179,598 shares. Lincoln Natl holds 3,144 shares. High Pointe Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 20,520 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested in 578,262 shares. 3,455 were accumulated by Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Com. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Voya Management Llc owns 479,079 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) reported 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp New York invested in 0.5% or 51,950 shares. Chesley Taft Assoc Ltd Company has 8,945 shares. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo holds 262,467 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. Hollub Vicki A. had bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of stock. 9,100 shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L., worth $437,790 on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Round Table Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc holds 1,532 shares. New York-based Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 635,021 shares. Culbertson A N & holds 0.21% or 405 shares. 63,160 were reported by Sarasin & Llp. Newfocus Fincl Grp Inc Ltd, a Washington-based fund reported 183 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd invested 4.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tiger Eye Cap Limited Liability Company reported 3.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Citizens & Northern has invested 1.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 4.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Southeast Asset Advsr Inc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc holds 38 shares. Advsr Management Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 554 shares in its portfolio. Cap Planning Advisors Limited Co accumulated 1,932 shares.