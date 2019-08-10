Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Lowered Its American Water Works Co. (AWK) Position by $399,984 as Market Value Rose; Cibc Asset Management Position in Splunk (SPLK) Cut as Market Valuation Rose

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in American Water Works Co. Inc. (AWK) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 3,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 150,556 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.70M, down from 154,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in American Water Works Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $120.55. About 748,535 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 30/05/2018 – PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PACT VALUED AT ABOUT $96M; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS 7.0C, EST. 55.5C; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 19/03/2018 – West Virginia American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds up During Fix a Leak Week; 30/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: West Virginia American Water seeks rate increase; 05/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires City Of Farmington Water System; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF UNIT’S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER SEES L-T GROWTH IN TOP HALF 7%-10% EPS CAGR VIEW; 20/04/2018 – American Water Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9.6%

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 6,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 33,568 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 40,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $130.18. About 1.60M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Luminus Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Cohen And Steers Incorporated reported 0.48% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 300 shares. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Com Il stated it has 0.06% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 524,933 are owned by Kbc Gp Nv. New Mexico-based Hanseatic Svcs Inc has invested 0.16% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability has 0.32% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Asset Mngmt Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 11,177 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc has 3,185 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 4,551 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Com stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Pnc Fincl Grp holds 0.17% or 1.68 million shares. Accuvest Global holds 0.26% or 4,523 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 25,225 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 4,424 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7,057 shares to 36,058 shares, valued at $9.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 270,239 shares to 482,065 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 7,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.