Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Increased Its Amgen (AMGN) Position; Nuance Investments Has Cut By $11.60 Million Its Diageo P L C (DEO) Holding

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased Amgen Inc. (AMGN) stake by 5.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co acquired 2,810 shares as Amgen Inc. (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 53,373 shares with $10.14M value, up from 50,563 last quarter. Amgen Inc. now has $121.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $203.42. About 2.44 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc; 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer

Nuance Investments Llc decreased Diageo P L C (DEO) stake by 31.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuance Investments Llc sold 71,193 shares as Diageo P L C (DEO)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Nuance Investments Llc holds 152,838 shares with $25.01M value, down from 224,031 last quarter. Diageo P L C now has $100.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $168.16. About 389,770 shares traded or 17.20% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya

Among 9 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Amgen Inc has $234 highest and $20200 lowest target. $218.22’s average target is 7.28% above currents $203.42 stock price. Amgen Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $23000 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. Mizuho downgraded the shares of AMGN in report on Monday, August 19 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, August 16. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Mizuho. Mizuho maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Citigroup upgraded Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Thursday, May 23 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Monday, August 12 with “Market Perform” rating.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amgen (AMGN) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amgen offer for Alexion isn’t crazy – Mizuho – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen and Allergan advancing Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt Commerce owns 73,670 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. National Bank Of The West has 0.21% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 9,360 shares. 3,000 were accumulated by First Foundation Advsrs. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.54% or 1.74M shares. Old Natl Savings Bank In, Indiana-based fund reported 19,723 shares. Qci Asset Management Inc Ny invested in 0.05% or 2,507 shares. 8.93M are owned by Northern. Coldstream reported 0.31% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 5,909 shares. Aviva Plc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 284,371 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited accumulated 29,984 shares. Accredited Invsts reported 1,867 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 0.05% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 1,245 shares. Bsw Wealth Prns reported 2,256 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. The Wisconsin-based First Business Fincl has invested 0.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 6,309 shares to 57,172 valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) stake by 19,003 shares and now owns 209,573 shares. American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE:AWK) was reduced too.