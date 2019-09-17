Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Decreased Position in American Tower (AMT) by $620,772 as Stock Rose; Capital International Sarl Has Trimmed Its Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (CTRP) Position as Market Value Declined

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in American Tower Corporation (AMT) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 3,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 20,020 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09 million, down from 23,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in American Tower Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $220.74. About 644,151 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (CTRP) by 23.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 204,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 674,619 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.90M, down from 879,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 930,722 shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3,867 shares to 47,553 shares, valued at $9.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Esg Optimized.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,518 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa. Parkside Bancshares has invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 5,684 shares. Williams Jones Ltd Liability Company owns 71,035 shares. Altfest L J Com owns 5,903 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Mai Cap Mgmt accumulated 27,840 shares. Schroder Invest Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 63,040 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 350 shares. Boys Arnold And Com reported 3,665 shares. Atlantic Union Bankshares owns 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,116 shares. Orrstown Serv Incorporated has invested 0.98% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cordasco Fincl Network accumulated 76 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker has 12,300 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $717.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa Pn Adr by 44,100 shares to 172,700 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr (NYSE:NOAH) by 87,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

