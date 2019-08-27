Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Decreased Its Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) as Shares Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.13 Million

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 9,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 41,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, down from 51,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 20.33M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 48.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 5,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 5,340 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $486,000, down from 10,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $106.89. About 3.03M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 30/04/2018 – New Study Finds Powered Stapler Use Is Associated With Reduced Rates Of Bleeding Complications In Thoracic Surgery For Lung Can; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Vascular- Medtronic DxTerity(TM) Diagnostic Catheter, JL 4.0, 6F, REF DXT5JL40; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Cap owns 0.14% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 30,298 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Lc reported 1.69% stake. Legacy Private Trust invested in 2,657 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.18% or 25,323 shares. Moreover, Conning Incorporated has 0.29% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 102,788 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 298,015 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Moreover, Condor Capital has 0.26% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 17,755 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Lc owns 6,423 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Company has 2.17% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Gulf Intl Financial Bank (Uk) invested in 324,347 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Trexquant Inv LP accumulated 18,018 shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Company owns 3,318 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 0.07% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 482,420 shares. Farmers accumulated 0.86% or 33,192 shares. Community Tru And Invest Co reported 228,063 shares.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 4,940 shares to 78,744 shares, valued at $8.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 42,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc..

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Medtronic Analysts Applaud Q1 Beat-And-Raise – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “David Carlson Exits Medtronic, Trims Apple Holding – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 12, 2019 : PENN, RIG, MSFT, AKAM, JD, NWL, WFC, CZR, ECA, AMRX, TEVA, SRE – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemical National Bank reported 113,679 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt has 978,401 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 84,860 shares. Heritage Corporation owns 2.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 391,276 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has 7.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 388,000 shares. 153,986 were reported by University Of Notre Dame Du Lac. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corp invested in 16.55 million shares or 4.55% of the stock. Grisanti Capital Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 953 shares. Smith Asset LP reported 1.45M shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.04% or 38,107 shares in its portfolio. National Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.57% stake. Bp Public Limited Liability has invested 3.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Communication stated it has 5.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora owns 78,778 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 74,000 shares.