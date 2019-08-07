Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Cut Its Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $371,982; Marriott Intl New (MAR) Position Maintained by Lincoln Capital Llc

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 1,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 62,766 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.52 million, down from 64,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $246.45. About 3.05 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $127.82. About 1.96M shares traded or 16.52% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport — Westshore; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – CHANGE IN COMMISSION RATES WILL NOT HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON MARRIOTT RESULTS BUT, IT SHOULD MAKE MEANINGFUL DIFFERENCE TO HOTEL OWNERS; 03/05/2018 – Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Named to Full-Service Beverage Programs for Marriott Hotels; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Raises Quarterly Dividend to 41c From 33c; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Places The Ba2 Cfr Of Interval Acquisition On Review For Downgrade Following Proposed Acquisition By Marriott; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 1.89% or 14,703 shares in its portfolio. Palouse Cap owns 13,923 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Illinois-based Vestor Cap Ltd has invested 2.56% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Greystone Managed Invests, a Saskatchewan – Canada-based fund reported 49,699 shares. Steinberg Asset has invested 0.16% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fukoku Mutual Life Co owns 0.14% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4,400 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.97% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Liability holds 7,845 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Curbstone Fincl Management Corporation reported 0.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Glenview Commercial Bank Trust Dept has invested 0.23% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Muhlenkamp Inc accumulated 50,474 shares or 5.91% of the stock. Blackrock stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Com invested in 1.87% or 1.05 million shares.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 552,138 shares to 585,386 shares, valued at $61.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM) by 10,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.66 billion for 16.34 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring National Bank owns 0.29% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 27,554 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt holds 1.49% or 328,014 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company holds 0.08% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 915 shares. Axa owns 67,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wms Prns Ltd Co has 0.08% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 2,561 shares. Cap Invest Advsrs Ltd Co invested 0.11% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Natixis has invested 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Smith Chas P And Associates Pa Cpas invested in 0.14% or 9,150 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 3 shares. Moreover, Charter Trust has 0.04% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Primecap Co Ca holds 0.1% or 1.07 million shares in its portfolio. Jennison Associates Lc reported 0.82% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 14,042 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Allen Inv Management Ltd holds 3,105 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.