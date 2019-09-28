Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Cut Its Position in Boeing Co. (BA) by $1.55 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Glaxis Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 60.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 4,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,737 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $996,000, down from 7,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT COULD ORDER AIRBUS, BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER, BOEING PLANES; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Upon Closing of the Transaction, ASG Will Become Part of the Boeing Global Services’ Business; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BOEING TALKS ARE NOT AFFECTING SALES CAMPAIGNS AT ALL; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS NO FRESH TENDER PROCESS IN PLACE FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS, BOEING MOU REMAINS; 08/03/2018 – Veterans Trading Company, LLC Recognized by The Boeing Company for Superior Supplier Performance March 8, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Ryanair to use “pretty much all” of Boeing 737 buying options; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES DELIVERIES OF 810 TO 815 UNITS; 25/04/2018 – MIDEAST – Factors to watch – April 26; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s 767 Finds New Life as a Freighter With $13 Billion Haul; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SAYS WILL ANNOUNCE MEASURES ON TUESDAY TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRCRAFT SUBSIDIES

Glaxis Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 81.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glaxis Capital Management Llc sold 67,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, down from 82,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glaxis Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Mngmt Ltd Com has 1.51% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,704 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1,756 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blume Mngmt Inc owns 75 shares. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Westfield Capital Mgmt Lp accumulated 1.12% or 407,326 shares. Moreover, Exchange Management Inc has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cumberland Ltd reported 9,582 shares. Oakworth Incorporated invested 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Vantage Invest Partners Limited Liability Corp has 21,739 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Inc owns 250 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0.28% or 34,501 shares. Ccm Advisers Limited holds 1.65% or 26,879 shares in its portfolio. Alkeon Cap Management Llc owns 500,876 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG) by 15,487 shares to 154,898 shares, valued at $7.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 61,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Blow For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Rose Portfolio Big Trim Of Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing board to call for structural changes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing And Airbus Orders Tumble – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 1.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap Inv Advisors accumulated 93,619 shares or 0.69% of the stock. S Muoio & Ltd owns 10,443 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lbmc Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 8,569 shares. State Street reported 313.10 million shares or 3.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fundsmith Llp has 8.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New Vernon Inv Management Lc holds 1.07% or 4,042 shares in its portfolio. Geller Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,962 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 11,643 are owned by Prentiss Smith &. Barbara Oil Communication has 20,000 shares. Veritas Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 6.28 million shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) holds 9,467 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Vontobel Asset Management reported 3.70M shares or 3.84% of all its holdings. Bowen Hanes & Company owns 407,492 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Glaxis Capital Management Llc, which manages about $142.00M and $24.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 968 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft teams up for South Korean gaming – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Google Assistant controls come to Xbox One – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.