Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Boosted Tjx Companies (TJX) Position; NBG Radio Network Has 1.25 Sentiment

NBG Radio Network Inc (VVR) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.45, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 40 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 32 cut down and sold their holdings in NBG Radio Network Inc. The funds in our database reported: 70.79 million shares, up from 67.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding NBG Radio Network Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 21 Increased: 25 New Position: 15.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased Tjx Companies (TJX) stake by 156.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co acquired 105,053 shares as Tjx Companies (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 172,365 shares with $9.17 million value, up from 67,312 last quarter. Tjx Companies now has $64.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 5.65 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was upgraded by CFRA to “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Nomura.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased Vanguard Ftse All (VSS) stake by 6,036 shares to 54,002 valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stake by 5,924 shares and now owns 8,881 shares. American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE:AWK) was reduced too.

It closed at $4.2 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $756.15 million. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It has a 29.58 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.