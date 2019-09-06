Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Decreased Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $515,849; Shannon River Fund Management Has Lowered Its Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Position by $9.55 Million; Market Value Declined

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 9,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 88,718 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79 million, down from 98,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $62.17. About 5.11 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 78.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 191,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The hedge fund held 50,963 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, down from 241,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 62,403 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0% or 1,045 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 4 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 8,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp owns 903 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Century owns 157,389 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Raymond James Financial Services Incorporated holds 0% or 5,435 shares. Services Automobile Association reported 8,407 shares. Northern Trust invested in 552,895 shares. 106,701 are owned by Natixis. 1.03 million were accumulated by National Bank Of Ny Mellon. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com invested in 0% or 5,039 shares. Teton Advisors owns 0.08% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 16,600 shares. Fdx Advsr, a California-based fund reported 5,383 shares. 14,000 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $573.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 54,672 shares to 180,172 shares, valued at $22.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 178,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 543,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardlytics Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Com has 18,441 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Summit Asset Llc owns 6,160 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Brookstone Capital Management has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). New Vernon Mngmt Ltd Company has 8,165 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. 105,967 are owned by Westchester Management Inc. Paradigm Ltd invested 1.24% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wade G W invested in 146,246 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.16% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 43,789 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Td Limited holds 0.02% or 1,522 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 653,659 shares stake. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora holds 52,203 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Eastern National Bank & Trust holds 0.77% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 213,929 shares. Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited accumulated 1.53 million shares or 0.52% of the stock.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $633,621 activity. On Monday, March 11 the insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821. Shares for $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

