Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Decreased Holding in Suntrust Banks (STI) by $442,323 as Market Value Rose; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Value Rose, Farmstead Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $6.80 Million

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $58.69. About 1.95M shares traded or 4.53% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks (STI) by 7.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 7,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 96,632 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, down from 104,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Suntrust Banks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $59.05. About 2.86M shares traded or 4.85% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – NET CHARGE-OFFS FOR CURRENT QUARTER WERE $79 MLN, DOWN $33 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 24/05/2018 – MB Financial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Prime Auto Loan Abs Issued By Suntrust In The U.S. In 2015; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Suntrust Banks Inc $Benchmark 7Y; IPT +120-125; 21/03/2018 – Triumph Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/04/2018 – SiteOne Landscape at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/03/2018 – Civitas Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net $643M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Llp reported 305,895 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc reported 9,758 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 27,810 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund reported 582,176 shares stake. Moreover, First Mercantile has 0.14% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 8,446 shares. Clal Insur Entertainment Hldgs Ltd holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 410,000 shares. Dalton Limited Com reported 93,168 shares. Advisory Rech Inc holds 398,105 shares. Miller Howard Invs New York reported 128,189 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 15,190 are owned by Westpac Banking Corporation. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.01% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Group One Trading Lp reported 43,768 shares. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) reported 0.01% stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp reported 802 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 304,523 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Strategic Lc accumulated 35,972 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Zeke Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,376 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 174,909 were accumulated by Thomasville National Bank & Trust. Copper Rock Capital Ptnrs Limited holds 190,510 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James & Associates has invested 0.06% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 3,520 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 251,173 are owned by Brown Advisory. The California-based Cap has invested 0.35% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Parsons Management Ri reported 31,285 shares stake. Zwj Investment Counsel accumulated 19,894 shares. Moreover, Advsr Capital Mgmt has 0.21% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.13% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 4,868 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Rampart Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index F (IJH) by 4,576 shares to 65,654 shares, valued at $12.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 1,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.40 million for 10.40 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.