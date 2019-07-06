Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Decreased Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) Holding By $336,897; PUBLICIS GROUPE ACT (PGPEF) SI Decreased By 28.39%

PUBLICIS GROUPE ACT (OTCMKTS:PGPEF) had a decrease of 28.39% in short interest. PGPEF’s SI was 1.56M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 28.39% from 2.18M shares previously. With 19,000 avg volume, 82 days are for PUBLICIS GROUPE ACT (OTCMKTS:PGPEF)’s short sellers to cover PGPEF’s short positions. It closed at $53.15 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) stake by 3.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 1,353 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX)’s stock declined 8.01%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 39,633 shares with $9.90M value, down from 40,986 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co. now has $68.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $254.2. About 449,910 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Publicis Groupe S.A. provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.20 billion. It offers creative solutions, such as direct marketing, customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communication, events communication, and multicultural or ethnic communication services, as well as engages in the video production and broadcast business. It has a 13.62 P/E ratio. The firm also provides media consulting/media planning and media buying services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 19,958 shares. Moreover, Amica Mutual Insur has 0.14% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Monetary Group Incorporated reported 5,235 shares. First Merchants Corp has 0.92% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 22,906 shares. Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 2,264 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited owns 103,067 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arrow holds 0.04% or 610 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors Inc holds 0.33% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 323,170 shares. City has 0.51% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 7,279 shares. Violich Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 21,941 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Nippon Life Investors Americas invested 1.54% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Assets Investment Management Limited Liability Corp owns 5,000 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 24,119 shares. Winslow Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.15% or 851,826 shares.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $826.28M for 20.63 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”. Raymond James maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Strong Buy” rating. Argus Research maintained the shares of BDX in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Argus Research maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Friday, June 21. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $290 target.