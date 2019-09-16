Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Cut U.S. Bancorp (USB) Position as Stock Value Rose; Usca Ria Continues to Hold Holding in Exelon (EXC)

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 9,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 44,469 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, up from 34,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 7.53M shares traded or 26.78% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 19/04/2018 – Exelon Tremendous Promise in Advanced Nuclear Technologies, With Needed Reforms; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Anne Pramaggiore Promoted to CEO of Exelon Utilities, Succeeding Denis P. O’Brien; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 04/05/2018 – ComEd Electric Transmission Rates to Decrease in June; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent; 09/04/2018 – ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 29/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on DOJ and FERC Filing in Illinois Future Energy Jobs Act Lawsuit; 23/03/2018 – EXELON SEEKING TO AGGREGATE 600 MEGAWATTS OF UNFORCED CAPACITY

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by 37.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 6,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 10,244 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $537,000, down from 16,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 5.08 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management holds 0.11% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 253,179 shares. 60,293 are held by Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability. King Luther Capital Management Corporation holds 1.14% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 2.97 million shares. Choate Investment Advisors holds 0.06% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 19,773 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 2.15 million shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And owns 42,388 shares. Hm Payson Com reported 5,681 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Inc Adv holds 10,500 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 2.78M shares. Montecito Commercial Bank And holds 0.07% or 4,328 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 1,397 shares stake. West Coast Financial Limited Com has invested 0.08% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc reported 16,025 shares. Princeton Strategies Gp Limited Liability Corporation has 0.35% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd owns 34,607 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE:BDX) by 3,324 shares to 42,957 shares, valued at $10.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 12.52 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $985.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14,039 shares to 2,564 shares, valued at $525,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 3,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,207 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

