Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Cut Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position; Shorts at Ing Group N.V. (ING) Lowered By 55.29%

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 48.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 5,045 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 5,340 shares with $486,000 value, down from 10,385 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $144.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $107.91. About 1.25M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 23/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO REPURCHASE MINIMUM $1.2B ORDINARY SHRS IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS CE LAUNCH OF VISUALASE LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA; 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 06/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO DISPOSE OF REST OF LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC STAKE

Ing Group N.V. (NYSE:ING) had a decrease of 55.29% in short interest. ING’s SI was 1.27M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 55.29% from 2.84 million shares previously. With 3.16M avg volume, 0 days are for Ing Group N.V. (NYSE:ING)’s short sellers to cover ING’s short positions. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 1.62 million shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 19/03/2018 – ING SAYS NIBC BOOKS ARE COVERED ON BASE DEAL SIZE; 30/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ING BELGIUM’S PANDBRIEVEN AT ‘AAA’; OUTLOOK STABL; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 08/03/2018 – SHINHAN INVESTMENT SEEKS TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 3T WON:DAILY; 13/03/2018 – ING completes acquisition of majority stake in Payvision; 14/05/2018 – The exchange was performed in 24 hours, HSBC and ING said; 04/04/2018 – MANDATE: ING BANK EUR BENCHMARK 10Y COVERED BOND; 13/03/2018 – ING backs down over chief’s pay rise; 01/05/2018 – ING’s Viraj Patel Says U.S. Trade Tariffs Are Thorn in the Side of FX Markets (Video); 09/03/2018 – DUTCH PM RUTTE SAYS ING CEO PAY PROPOSAL IS `EXCESSIVE’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Bank N A has invested 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Brinker Inc holds 0.37% or 106,347 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited reported 62,532 shares. 985,652 were accumulated by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Kingfisher Limited holds 10,535 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0.29% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor Inc has 0.27% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 5,283 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt accumulated 1.24% or 19,584 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 17.53 million shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc accumulated 0.04% or 32,957 shares. Moreover, Bancorporation has 0.08% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Captrust Financial Advsr invested in 0.07% or 19,229 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd has 0.32% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Parthenon Ltd Company holds 83,091 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 2,810 shares to 53,373 valued at $10.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) stake by 7,057 shares and now owns 36,058 shares. Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic has $12200 highest and $84 lowest target. $112.56’s average target is 4.31% above currents $107.91 stock price. Medtronic had 16 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $111 target in Monday, August 19 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Northland Capital given on Monday, March 18. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 21 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 21. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Wednesday, June 5 report.

