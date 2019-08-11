Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake By $876,951; NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Sentiment Is 0.96

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 70 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 73 decreased and sold their holdings in NextEra Energy Partners. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 45.42 million shares, up from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding NextEra Energy Partners in top ten holdings decreased from 6 to 4 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 50 Increased: 45 New Position: 25.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 9.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 6,309 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 57,172 shares with $7.99M value, down from 63,481 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $348.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.68 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret)

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A also bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Research reported 422 shares. Troy Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.88% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 128,974 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 2.21M shares. 135,946 were reported by Petrus Tru Lta. 11,036 were accumulated by Capstone Advsrs. Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated has 256,469 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assocs accumulated 483,981 shares or 10.44% of the stock. Trustco Bancshares N Y reported 4.76% stake. New York-based Tirschwell & Loewy Inc has invested 3.67% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 25,000 are owned by Cincinnati Indemnity. Conning stated it has 1.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Swedbank holds 2.58% or 3.88 million shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.04% or 37,751 shares in its portfolio. 2,557 were accumulated by Affinity Invest Advisors. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp stated it has 0.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. Citigroup maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Monday, February 25. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $147 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV) stake by 144,710 shares to 163,662 valued at $46.57M in 2019Q1. It also upped Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 10,099 shares and now owns 570,250 shares. Ishare Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) was raised too.

Beach Investment Management Llc. holds 10.09% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP for 120,283 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa owns 1.32 million shares or 6.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. has 6.2% invested in the company for 149,920 shares. The California-based Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has invested 4.37% in the stock. Energy Income Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5.40 million shares.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects. The company has market cap of $2.77 billion. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as in seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets in Texas. It currently has negative earnings. It has a portfolio of approximately 2,926 megawatts of renewable energy projects.