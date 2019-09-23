Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Cut Its Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Position by $1.34 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Brave Warrior Advisors Stake in Antero Res (AR) Has Cut as Stock Price Declined

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 188,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 11.75M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.99M, down from 11.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.51% or $0.325 during the last trading session, reaching $3.495. About 3.00M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 10,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 344,278 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.12M, down from 354,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $139.44 lastly. It is down 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 2 sales for $197.85 million activity. $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10.

