Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Continues to Hold Holding in Tjx Companies (TJX); Lennox Intl (LII) Shareholder Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Boosted Stake by $852,720

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 156.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 105,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 172,365 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.17 million, up from 67,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.06. About 3.58M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $253.62. About 189,283 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 2km WNW of Lennox, CA; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Net $37.9M; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Expects a Sale of South America Business to Be Concluded in 2Q 2018; Company Is Far Along in Sale Process; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Backs 2018 Adj EPS $9.75-Adj EPS $10.35; 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 22,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sather Financial Grp Inc accumulated 98,902 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Fulton Retail Bank Na stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 487,104 are owned by Intl Group. Haverford Finance holds 4.23% or 221,829 shares. Pennsylvania-based Girard has invested 0.05% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Suvretta Cap Management Lc invested 2.13% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Ny holds 4,740 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Fin Advisors Lc accumulated 3,455 shares. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 48,959 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Limited reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Management has 0.2% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 5.73M shares. The California-based Chartist Ca has invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Select Equity Group Inc LP reported 137,081 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis owns 0.12% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 345,443 shares.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2,448 shares to 6,183 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,340 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company holds 16,902 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jefferies accumulated 0.01% or 4,000 shares. Pnc Fincl Gp stated it has 87,777 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Blair William And Il reported 7,770 shares stake. Carroll Fincl Associate Inc holds 107 shares. Cadinha Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Utah Retirement has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 1,360 shares. 20,750 are held by Stone Run Ltd Limited Liability Company. Synovus Financial Corp invested in 176 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 47,506 shares stake. National Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 5,356 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 0.49% or 10,000 shares. 3.81 million are held by Vanguard Inc.