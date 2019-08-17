Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Boosted Blackrock (BLK) Holding; Aviva Plc Has Upped By $878,472 Its Apple (AAPL) Position

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased Blackrock Inc. (BLK) stake by 7.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co acquired 3,010 shares as Blackrock Inc. (BLK)’s stock declined 2.39%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 41,971 shares with $17.94 million value, up from 38,961 last quarter. Blackrock Inc. now has $65.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.48% or $10.16 during the last trading session, reaching $419.46. About 543,660 shares traded or 6.58% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 04/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Peter Hayes Is a Little Bit Cautious on High-Yield (Video); 23/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Dividend Exchange Rate Set; 04/05/2018 – BlackRock Says U.S.-China Trade Dispute Will Last ‘Many Years’ (Video); 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Reports 1Q 2018 Diluted EPS of $6.68, or $6.70 as Adjusted; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CEO LARRY FINK MEETING MONDAY WITH 4 MAJOR MEXICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES OR THEIR REPRESENTATIVES -COMPANY STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Submission of Documents; 29/03/2018 – Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Announce Estimated Sources of Distributions; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says investors should never try to market time and always be in invested; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S MOORE – BELIEVE INVESTORS “WELL SERVED” BY ALLOCATION TO QUALITY COS WITH ABILITY TO INCREASE DIVIDEND PAYOUTS, GENERATE REVS THAT CAN OUTRUN INFLATION; 25/05/2018 – BlackRock Announces Special Distributions Related to the Reorganization of Three Municipal Closed-End Funds

Aviva Plc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 0.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aviva Plc acquired 4,648 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Aviva Plc holds 2.18 million shares with $413.73M value, up from 2.17 million last quarter. Apple Inc now has $933.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80M shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 04/04/2018 – China strikes back with duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets drop; 24/04/2018 – “In 2H18, iPhones could put pricing pressure on RF [radio frequency] suppliers as Apple moves toward lower-end LCD phones with a higher BOM [build of materials],” the firm’s analyst writes; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Rest of Asia Pacific Rev $3.96B; 10/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘Privacy to us is a human right…a civil liberty’; 27/03/2018 – APPLE VP GREG JOSWIAK DISCUSSING UPDATES TO IPAD; 07/03/2018 – China’s Apple Trade Would Keep Doctor Away for 164 Million Years; 01/05/2018 – Apple Boosts Share Buyback Plan by $100 Billion, Lifts Dividend; 24/05/2018 – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial -CNET; 15/05/2018 – Japan Display posts record annual net loss

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $214.57’s average target is 3.91% above currents $206.5 stock price. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 1. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird. Wedbush maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce”. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $215 target in Thursday, March 21 report. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suncoast Equity Mgmt reported 82,138 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Incorporated holds 3.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 52,472 shares. First Commonwealth Pa reported 24,092 shares stake. Amer And Mngmt Company accumulated 39,078 shares. 2.07M were reported by Keybank Association Oh. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 1.41% or 61,100 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Invest Mngmt Limited invested in 0.01% or 1,822 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Liability reported 542,985 shares. Switzerland-based Bellecapital Limited has invested 3.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Limited holds 25,378 shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. Gabalex Ltd Liability stated it has 8.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vantage Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 7.9% stake. Natixis owns 4,041 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Country Club Na has 44,496 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 223,101 shares.

Aviva Plc decreased Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) stake by 45,622 shares to 550,155 valued at $65.47M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) stake by 13,943 shares and now owns 17,163 shares. Restaurant Brands Intl Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati reported 35,000 shares stake. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 32,695 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund holds 2,419 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 43,698 are owned by Umb Comml Bank N A Mo. Guardian Tru Company accumulated 0% or 56 shares. Zacks Invest stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 7,114 shares stake. 39 were accumulated by Trustmark Retail Bank Department. Cincinnati Casualty has 10,000 shares. Rampart Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,097 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 16,196 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 6,400 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Harris Associate Lp reported 152,021 shares. Sabal holds 1,170 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. BlackRock has $55000 highest and $431 lowest target. $506’s average target is 20.63% above currents $419.46 stock price. BlackRock had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

