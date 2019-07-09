Purplebricks Group PLC (LON:PURP) Is Now ‘Under Review’ by Peel Hunt; Marcato Capital Management LP Upped Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Stake

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) stake by 112.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marcato Capital Management Lp acquired 261,000 shares as Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS)’s stock rose 12.08%. The Marcato Capital Management Lp holds 493,000 shares with $23.47M value, up from 232,000 last quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Sec In now has $7.83B valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $55.94. About 1.15M shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS)

In analysts note issued on 9 July, Peel Hunt reaffirmed their Under Review rating on Purplebricks Group PLC (LON:PURP) shares.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in estate agency business in the United Kingdom and Australia. The company has market cap of 325.32 million GBP. It provides services relating to the sale of properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as New Broom Limited and changed its name to Purplebricks Group plc in December 2015.

Another recent and important Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP) news was published by Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “AO World remains in the red amid UK sales pressure and European woes – Yahoo Finance UK” on June 04, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Purplebricks Group PLC (LON:PURP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Purplebricks Group PLC has GBX 188 highest and GBX 80 lowest target. GBX 133’s average target is 37.11% above currents GBX 97 stock price. Purplebricks Group PLC had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, February 22 with “Overweight”. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Berenberg to “Sell”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, May 1 with “Sell”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. The stock of Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 12.

The stock increased 1.04% or GBX 1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 97. About 26,280 shares traded. Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $93,924 activity. Luburic Danny also sold $93,924 worth of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 2 analysts covering Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fortune Brands Home & Security has $53 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.50’s average target is -13.30% below currents $55.94 stock price. Fortune Brands Home & Security had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Barclays Capital.