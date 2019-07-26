Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) EPS Estimated At $-0.27; CIPHERLOC (CLOK) Shorts Lowered By 72.33%

Analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to report $-0.27 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. After having $0.41 EPS previously, Purple Innovation, Inc.’s analysts see -165.85% EPS growth. It closed at $6.47 lastly. It is down 32.71% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PRPL News: 15/05/2018 – Purple Innovation Sees 2Q Rev $70M-$73M; 15/03/2018 – PURPLE INNOVATION INC PRPL.O SAYS CEO SAM BERNARDS RESIGNED; 15/05/2018 – Purple Innovation Sees 2018 Rev $290M-$310M; 15/03/2018 – PURPLE INNOVATION NAMES CO-FOUNDER TERRY PEARCE AS INTERIM CEO; 15/05/2018 – Purple Innovation 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 13/03/2018 New Pet Bed from Purple Brings Scientific Comfort to Four-legged Friends; 15/03/2018 – PURPLE INNOVATION INC – FOR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS NET REVENUES TO APPROXIMATELY DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVELS; 15/05/2018 – PURPLE INNOVATION INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.17; 15/03/2018 – PURPLE INNOVATION INC – FOR 2018, EXPECTS ADJ EBITDA TO BE TOWARDS LOWER END OF RANGE ESTABLISHED IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION FILED ON JANUARY 8, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Purple Innovation Announces Receipt of Warrants Delisting Notice

CIPHERLOC CORP (OTCMKTS:CLOK) had a decrease of 72.33% in short interest. CLOK’s SI was 15,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 72.33% from 55,300 shares previously. With 43,800 avg volume, 0 days are for CIPHERLOC CORP (OTCMKTS:CLOK)’s short sellers to cover CLOK’s short positions. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.89. About 15,158 shares traded or 41.57% up from the average. Cipherloc Corporation (OTCMKTS:CLOK) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sleep Number +15% after strong print – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. (PRPL) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. (PRPL) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Purple Innovation: A Rising Digitally-Native Brand Unicorn Hiding In Plain Sight – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and makes mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company has market cap of $348.10 million. The firm markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer and retail channels. It currently has negative earnings.

Cipherloc Corporation provides data security solutions. The company has market cap of $36.31 million. It offers CipherLoc, a polymorphic key progression algorithm encryption cipher engine for use in commercial data security industry and/or in sensitive applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015.