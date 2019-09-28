Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) and Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK) Comparison side by side

Both Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) and Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK) compete on a level playing field in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Purple Innovation Inc. 8 0.00 2.82M -0.34 0.00 Fuling Global Inc. 2 0.00 4.58M 0.63 3.28

Table 1 highlights Purple Innovation Inc. and Fuling Global Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Purple Innovation Inc. and Fuling Global Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purple Innovation Inc. 35,294,117.65% 0% 0% Fuling Global Inc. 192,801,515.47% 16.7% 8.4%

Risk & Volatility

Purple Innovation Inc.’s current beta is -0.25 and it happens to be 125.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Fuling Global Inc.’s 0.35 beta is the reason why it is 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Purple Innovation Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Fuling Global Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Purple Innovation Inc. and Fuling Global Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Purple Innovation Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fuling Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 53.65% for Purple Innovation Inc. with average target price of $12.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Purple Innovation Inc. and Fuling Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.5% and 2.4% respectively. About 1% of Purple Innovation Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 70.91% are Fuling Global Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Purple Innovation Inc. 4.09% 1.38% 19.53% 12.22% -8.58% 12.22% Fuling Global Inc. -5.05% -0.48% -11.54% -44.95% -40% -46.23%

For the past year Purple Innovation Inc. had bullish trend while Fuling Global Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Fuling Global Inc. beats Purple Innovation Inc.

Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Purple Innovation, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.

Fuling Global Inc. produces and distributes plastic service ware in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. It sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers. The company exports its products to the United States and Europe. Fuling Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenling, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.